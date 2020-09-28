Hospital company says its computer networks knocked offline

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — A major hospital chain operating in the U.S. and Britain says its computer networks have been knocked offline by an unspecified “security issue.” Universal Health Services has 400 hospitals and clinics and 90,000 employees. The Fortune 500 company said in a short statement posted to its website Monday that it is working “diligently” with IT security partners to restore network operations as quickly as possible. The cybersecurity news site BleepingComputer said reports from UHS employees suggest ransomware is responsible.