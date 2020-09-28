Mike Pence hosting ‘Make America Great Again’ event in Council Bluffs on Thursday

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) -- We're less than six weeks away from election day and you can expect the race to the white house to really heat up in the next few days.

It starts with Vice President Mike Pence, making a stop in Council Bluffs this week.

The Trump campaign announced Pence will host an event on Oct. 1 at Owen Industries in Council Bluffs.

The event is billed as "stand for hardworking Iowans" and to "deliver the great American comeback."

Doors open at 10:00 a.m. with the event starting at 12 p.m.