Monday’s Scores

10:02 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 15-25, 15-8

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Dell Rapids, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22

Faulkton def. Groton Area, 25-17, 25-7, 25-12

Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20

Howard def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-8, 25-12, 25-7

Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

West Central def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

