Monday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 15-25, 15-8
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Dell Rapids, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22
Faulkton def. Groton Area, 25-17, 25-7, 25-12
Freeman def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-21, 25-21, 25-20
Howard def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-8, 25-12, 25-7
Ipswich def. North Central Co-Op, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
West Central def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 26-24, 14-25, 25-13
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/