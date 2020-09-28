Next step approved for new airline at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City City Council approved the terminal lease for SkyWest airlines Monday.

SkyWest, under United Airlines, will start flying roundtrip out of Sioux Gateway Oct. 14 daily to Denver, Colorado.

Council Member Dan Moore said the approval of leasing the airline terminal space just brings the city another step closer to Denver flights.

"It's going to be really exciting. I'm really happy we've got that for Sioux City and our citizens and even Siouxland. I'm hoping many will use that flight to Denver and return. It's going to be a good thing," Councilman Dan Moore said.

City council also approved a lease agreement with the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority.

The agreement allows the city to use the new center for office space and house city inmates.

"It's a long-term lease, about a 20 year lease with options to renew. It's something we need to formally have in place. We'll have a lease with the authority, who will have a lease with the county as well. We'll have a lease with Woodbury County and a lease with the City of Sioux City," Councilman Moore said.

The city also listened to a presentation from the police department on traffic safety.

The department gave a few recommendations for traffic enforcement, such as more red light cameras.

Council said they will make a decision at a later time.