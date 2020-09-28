Man being booked into Omaha jail fires gun, injures self

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Department of Corrections director says a man being booked into the county jail fired a gun that officers discovered during a strip search and wounded himself. Director Mike Myers says in a statement that the incident occurred Sunday night when Omaha police officers were trying to book the man into jail. The man threatened corrections officers and staff with the gun, then fired. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and no other people were injured. He was identified Monday as 22-year-old Brandon Jennings of Omaha.