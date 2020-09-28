PM: Polish economy may shrink less than 3.5% this year

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says the nation’s economy may decline less than 3.5% this year even despite the coronavirus pandemic, while next year should see a definite rebound. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke after a government meeting that amended this year’s budget law to allow for contraction of up to 4.6% of GDP, as foreseen by the European Commission. Morawiecki said data shows it might be less. The right-wing government also approved next year’s draft budget, which has a deficit of 82.3 billion zlotys ($ 21 billion).Morawiecki vowed that the government’s benefit programs for families with children and for retirees will continue. The draft budget still needs approval from parliament and President Andrzej Duda.