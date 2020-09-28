 Skip to Content

Romanian villagers re-elect mayor despite his COVID-19 death

5:59 am National news from the Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s once-mighty opposition party may have lost the race for the mayor of Bucharest in countrywide municipal elections held Sunday, but it celebrated a somewhat bizarre, bittersweet victory elsewhere. In the southern village of Deveselu, voters handed a resounding victory to the candidate of the left-leaning Social Democratic Party, 10 days after his death from COVID-19 complications. After preliminary election results showed late Sunday that Aliman had won 1,057 out of the 1,600 votes cast in Deveselu, a large group of villagers visited his grave to light candles and pay their respects on what would have been his 57th birthday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content