Sen. Kate Bolz talks health care, agriculture in Nebraska

WINNEBAGO, NE (KTIV) -- Democrat Kate Bolz will face incumbent Congressman Jeff Fortenberry for his first district seat in the U. S House of Representatives.

Bolz, who's a Nebraska state senator, was in Winnebago, Nebraska today.

She was at the Ho Chunk Inc building before touring the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital.

Bolz told KTIV she believes she’s the right candidate for the district because her campaign is funded by Nebraskans and not big corporations.

Bolz talked about her plans for health care, and agriculture, if elected.

"People understand the consequences of not getting the right care when you need it. Health care is a top priority as I head to congress. Certainly, for communities like Winnebago, we need that equality and that access. But for all Nebraskans, affordability and access are the number one issues when we talk about healthcare policy," said Sen. Kate Bolz.

Bolz said when it comes to agriculture, she wants to take advantage of the open markets for farmers to spread trade.