Sept. 28: Nebraska reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 44,578.

Two new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 472.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 214 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,301 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 32,824 to 33,087 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 452,862 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, officials say 407,979 of them have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had ten more COVID-19 cases, for a total of 105.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Health officials reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of cases up to 2,237.

To date, Dakota County has had 44 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had six new positive cases. To date, the county has had 116 total cases.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

Local health officials have confirmed nine new positive cases in Thurston County. The county has reported 317 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Twenty-eight more positive cases were reported in Wayne County, for a total of 193 thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.