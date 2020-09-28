Sprinkler system helps save an old Gateway building from fire

North Sioux City, SD (KTIV) - Fire crews were called to Centennial Dr. in North Sioux City around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.

Due to the size of the large building, North Sioux Fire requested mutual aid from Sergeant Bluff, IA.

Crews arrived to find the old Gateway "Mexico" building, now home to FIMCO Industries, emitting copious amounts of smoke.

Inside the facility crews found plastic agricultural tanks on fire.

North Sioux City Fire chief Bill Pappas credits the automatic sprinkler system for saving the structural integrity of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.