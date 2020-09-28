STAT WATCH: Baylor’s versatile Ebner makes Big 12 history

Trestan Ebner turned in a once-in-a-quarter-century performance for Baylor over the weekend. He became the first player in the 25-year history of the Big 12 to score three different types of touchdowns in a game, and the first FBS player since 1996 to score a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown and multiple return touchdowns in a game. Ebner finished with 272 all-purpose yards in the Bears’ 47-14 win over Kansas. Florida’s Kyle Pitts had one of the best receiving days by a tight end. Oklahoma’s 21-point lead against Kansas State was the biggest the Sooners had ever blown in a loss.