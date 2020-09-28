Swedish fuel company stops planned expansion of oil refinery

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s largest fuel company is stopping a planned oil refinery expansion that would have made it the country’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and could have become a hot potato for Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s minority government. Preem said Monday that the COVID-19 crisis and its effects on the world economy meant that the project was no longer viable. The plan for the refinery in southwestern Sweden had been opposed by Lofven’s coalition partner and by environmentalists, including teenage activist Greta Thunberg.