Uber gets back London license after winning court challenge

LONDON (AP) — Uber can keep operating in London after the ride-hailing company won a court appeal on Monday against the refusal by transit regulators to renew its license. The U.S. company had challenged Transport for London’s decision in late 2019 not to renew its operating license over safety concerns involving imposter drivers. Deputy Chief Magistrate Tanweer Ikram wrote in his decision that he found the company to be “fit and proper” to hold a London operator’s license.” Uber was allowed to continue operating while the appeal was underway. Transport for London had decided two years ago to reject Uber’s application for a new license, citing several breaches that placed passengers at risk.