Secretary of Health: South Dakota hospitals can handle more virus cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota's top health official says hospitals have plenty of capacity to care for COVID-19 patients, even as the state has become one of the nation's coronavirus hotspots.

Health officials reported Monday that the number of active infections in the state is at 3,828, including more than 200 who are being treated in hospitals.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon says 33 hospitals in the state are caring for coronavirus patients and that over 1,000 hospital beds remain available.

According to the COVID Tracking Project, the state's seven-day positivity average for coronavirus testing is over 25%.