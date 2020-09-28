WATCH HERE: Ernst, Greenfield face off in first Iowa U.S. Senate debate

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Sen. Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield will faceoff in their first debate in one of the most watched U.S. Senate races in the nation.

The debate will be live statewide on Iowa PBS and online at 7 p.m. David Yepsen, host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate. Yepsen will be joined by Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa, and Caroline Cummings, a political reporter for Sinclair Broadcast Group. Candidates will answer questions from reporters and discuss their platforms, concerns and future plans.

To watch the debate online, click here.

Ernst is looking for re-election, while Greenfield, a former businesswoman, who has never held a political office are locked into a tight race. Recent polling's show Greenfield with a small lead, over Ernst.