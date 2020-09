WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to honor 2020 Wellness Award recipientsFor the latest on this event: https://ktiv.com/2020/09/28/watch-live-gov-ricketts-to-honor-2020-wellness-award-recipients/ Posted by KTIV News 4 on Monday, September 28, 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be honoring this year's recipients of the Governor's Wellness Award.

The award recognizes Nebraska employers who dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace.

Ricketts will be joined by Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).