Biden releases 2019 tax returns before 1st debate with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden paid nearly $288,000 in federal income taxes last year, according to returns he released just hours before his debate with President Donald Trump.

The move Tuesday came after a New York Times report that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he ran for president, and 2017, his first year in the White House.

Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, released their 2019 federal and state returns Tuesday as they look to capitalize on the Times report.

The Times reported that Trump paid no income tax in 10 of the 15 years prior to 2017.

Click here to view Biden’s financial statements.

By STEPHEN BRAUN Associated Press