Duterte questions letting Facebook stay after accounts shut

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — President Rodrigo Duterte questioned why he should allow Facebook to operate in the Philippines after it removed accounts he said was backed his government’s interests, including fighting insurgents. Facebook said last week it had removed a Philippine network of fake accounts coordinated to mislead people. Duterte did not specify which Facebook accounts he meant. Facebook said it “found links to Philippine military and Philippine police” behind fake content. The military and police said none of their official Facebook pages and accounts was removed. A military official sought the reinstatement of a military-backed group that campaigns against the recruitment of children by communist guerrillas, saying, “Their grievances are legitimate.”