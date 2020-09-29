Greek authorities easing congestion at island migrant camps

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are moving nearly 1,000 refugees from eastern Aegean islands to the mainland as part of efforts to improve conditions in overcrowded island camps. Most of the people on a ferry due to dock Tuesday at Lavrio, near Athens, were from a temporary facility hastily built on Lesbos to replace a squalid camp that was burned down by angry residents three weeks ago. Others came from camps on Kos, Samos, Chios and Leros. Greek officials have pledged to try to drastically reduce the islands’ migrant populations by moving people who have been granted refugee status to the mainland.