Judge says ending 2020 census on Oct. 5 violates her order

A federal judge says a revised Oct. 5 date the U.S. Commerce Department picked to end the 2020 census may violate an order she issued last week that cleared the way for census to finish at the end of October. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh suggested Tuesday that she would be open to issuing a contempt finding against the federal government or making a ruling that her order had been violated. A Trump administration attorney says the suggestion that the federal government was in contempt was “unfair.” The judge’s order suspended the Census Bureau’s deadline for ending the head count Wednesday.