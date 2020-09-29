How to stay safe as you heat-up your furnace for colder weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's about that time of year to turn on your furnaces to prepare for colder weather outside. As the temperatures continue to drop, furnaces will be working overtime to keep homes and businesses warm.

But it's crucial to maintain these appliances year-round.

"It's a good time of the year to start thinking about that as we spend more time inside, and less time outside," said Bruce Kalin of Kalins Indoor Comfort.

According to local HVAC repairmen, furnace safety includes several different aspects. As a furnace runs, filters can collect dust and will routinely need changed and replaced every few months.

"As it loads up it can actually start to restrict airflow which just means it makes that furnace run that much harder, it won't ge the airflow, thermostats don't get satisfied as fast, and ultimately we sacrifice comfort and we sacrifice efficiency," said Kalin.

Other safety aspects can be taken care of without calling in the professionals.

"Look up on the roof, make sure your chimney top is still on and nothing has made a nest, the squirrels or anybody. Some visual things, like this furnace, is a little dirty so you'd assume maybe it needs to be cleaned up and checked out," said Brian Hansen of CW Suter Services

But when it comes to older heating systems, experts say it's best to consider a professional repair or a replacement.

"When we get into a situation with a 10, 15, or 20 year old furnace, or older, often times they usually can be repaired, but often times it makes sense to consider replacing or updating, lowering utility bills and increasing comfort," said Kalin.

Experts say the reason for all of these check-ups is ultimately about safety.

Especially when preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

"It's safety, as you're talking, just like a fire detector it's an important piece when you need it," said Hansen.

These local repairmen say it's best to be educated on furnace safety to ensure a warm and safe fall and winter.