Iowa State looks for rare win against Oklahoma

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -- What a difference a week makes. Iowa State won their Big 12 opener at TCU Saturday, after a disappointing loss to Louisiana in their opener. Oklahoma is 0-1 in the conference after being upset by Kansas State. They meet in Ames on Saturday night.

Iowa State beat the Sooners in 2017, but haven't beaten O-U in Ames since 1960. Oklahoma leads the overall series, with 76 wins in 83 meetings. But it's been close recently. ISU lost in Norman last year, 42-41.

Over the last three years, the Cyclones are 10-1 in October, that includes four wins over ranked teams.

"I feel like last year their defense did a real good job of getting on us early and they were flying around, they were real fast," said sophomore running back Breece Hall. "They did a lot of things good. I think it took a while for us to get settled in and then once we got settled in we got comfortable and we got rolling. I feel like if we come out early and we're on our stuff then we should be fine."

Iowa State is a 7-point underdog. That game kicks off at 6:30 on Saturday night on ABC.