Landlord, investigators testify in Bailey Boswell murder trial, discuss strong bleach smell

LEXINGTON, Neb. (CNN) -- Testimony was given Tuesday on what investigators saw and smelled when they visited the apartment of one of the suspects in a Siouxland woman's murder.

Bailey Boswell is charged with murder in the 2017 death of Neligh, Nebraska native Sydney Loofe.

A Saline County sheriff's deputy was the first on the witness stand in a Lexington, Nebraska courtroom Tuesday morning.

He said he was at the Wilbur apartment of Boswell and Aubrey trail two times after Loofe's disappearance and noticed the strong smell of bleach.

Also taking the stand was the landlord and his wife, who said they started smelling bleach the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2017.

The bedroom of the landlord's son was in the basement, next to the apartment. He testified smelling bleach the night of Nov. 15 but says he didn't hear anything suspicious.

Sydney Loofe was set to go on a date with Boswell on the 15th. Her dismembered body was found later that year on Dec. 4.

Aubrey Trail was convicted of Loofe's murder by a jury in the summer of 2019.