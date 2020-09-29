Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps says one of its fighter jets collided in mid-air with another plane during a refueling operation in a remote desert area of Southern California. But the pilot ejected and the other aircraft landed safely. Authorities say the F-35B jet collided with a Lockheed Martin KC-130J tanker around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The pilot who ejected is being treated, and nobody aboard the tanker was hurt. The jet crashed near the Salton Sea, northeast of San Diego. The big tanker landed in Thermal in neighboring Riverside County. Photos from the scene show the plane on its belly in a farm field.