Morgan to be introduced as new Musketeers CEO

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Musketeers will host a news conference on Wednesday, inside the Tyson Events Center to introduce Travis Morgan as the team's new CEO.

Morgan comes to the Musketeers from the Sioux City Symphony where he was the organization's first CEO in their 105 year history.

He also has an extensive knowledge of the local sports scene and the Musketeers as he covered the team for nearly two decades during his time as a sports anchor at various television stations.