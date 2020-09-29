Orthodox Jewish areas in NYC may get virus-related fines

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say they will start issuing fines in several Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods to people who refuse to wear masks and could order further crackdowns including the closing of nonessential businesses. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that officials have sent sound trucks and teams of outreach workers and contact tracers to the nine Brooklyn and Queens ZIP codes that have seen an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests. The nine ZIP codes accounted for 25% of the city’s positive tests in the last two weeks though they are collectively home to just 7% of the city’s population.