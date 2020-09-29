Pompeo visits naval base on Crete on day 2 of regional tour

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting a U.S. naval base at Souda Bay on the southern Greek island of Crete Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with Greece’s prime minister on the second day of his trip to the country. Pompeo began his five-day regional tour in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, where he met with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and discussed issues including a recent severe escalation in tension between Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.