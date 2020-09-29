Sept. 29: South Dakota reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 259 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 21,997 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 29, there are 3,684 active virus cases in the state, a decrease of 144 since Sept. 28.

State health officials reported 398 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 18,090.

Currently, 211 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

Five new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has reported 223 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 85 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 69 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported no new cases, keeping its total to 564. Health officials say 515 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had five virus-related deaths thus far.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,363 to 1,385. Health officials say 1,176 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 404 total positive cases. So far, 338 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had seven virus-related deaths reported.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 420 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 331 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported four virus-related deaths.