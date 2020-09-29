Some in NYC get absentee ballots with wrong return address

NEW YORK (AP) — Some New York City voters have received absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses on the return envelopes. The faulty ballots were sent to unknown number of voters in Brooklyn and could result in some ballots being voided if voters signed their own name on return envelopes bearing different names. The city Board of Elections is blaming the problem on the vendor that was contracted to print and mail the ballots for voters in Brooklyn and Queens. Board of Elections head Michael J. Ryan says the proper ballots and envelopes will get to voters before the Nov. 3 election.