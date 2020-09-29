Azerbaijan and Armenia brush off suggestion of peace talks

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia have brushed off the suggestion of peace talks, accusing each other of obstructing negotiations over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Dozens of people have been killed and injured in three days of heavy fighting. The region lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian government since 1994 at the end of a separatist war. Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev told a Russian broadcaster that Baku is committed to negotiating a resolution but Armenia is obstructing the process. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said it is hard to talk about negotiations “when specific military operations are underway.”