Trump, Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off

CLEVELAND (AP) — With just 35 days until the election, President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are barreling into their crucial first debate Tuesday night. It’s the most pivotal moment so far in a race that has remained stubbornly unchanged in the face of historic tumult. Both men huddled with aides and in the final hours before the debate, which will offer them their biggest national stage to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.