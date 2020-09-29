Trump to far-right extremists: ‘Stand back and stand by’

President Donald Trump didn’t clearly condemn white supremacist groups and their role in violence in some American cities this summer. Instead, he said the violence is a “left-wing” problem and he told one far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.” His comments Tuesday were in response to debate moderator Chris Wallace asking if he would condemn white supremacists and militia groups. Trump’s exchange with Democrat Joe Biden left the extremist group Proud Boys celebrating what some of its members saw as tacit approval. A channel on Telegram with more than 5,000 of the group’s members posted “Stand Back” and “Stand By” above and below the group’s logo.