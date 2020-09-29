UN: Libya rivals reach preliminary pact on prisoner exchange

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says talks between Libyan rivals in Egypt have concluded with preliminary agreements to exchange prisoners and open up air and land transit across the country’s divided territory. The face-to-face military talks, which started Monday in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, came amid international pressure on both sides of the war and their foreign backers to avert an escalation. The outcomes of the negotiations will be mainstreamed into U.N.-brokered military talks which should be held in the coming week. Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.