Vikings suspend team activities after Titans players test positive for COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WQOW) – Eight members of the Tennessee Titans football team have tested positive for COVID-19 in the biggest outbreak in the NFL of the young season.

The Titans were in Minnesota on Sunday for a game against the Vikings.

Among the positives include three players and five personnel members, according to the NFL.

The Vikings and Titans have both announced they are suspending in-person team activities effective immediately.

The Vikings say as of Tuesday morning they have not received any positive COVID-19 tests from within their organization.

Both teams say they are working with the NFL and the NFL Players Association to evaluate close contacts.

There is no word on what impact this could have on the coming weekend’s games.

