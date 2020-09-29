Windy but warmer Tuesday before temperatures dip again

A warm front is making its way through the area this morning.



A cold front will be hot on its heels but, before it arrives in our area, we will a milder afternoon with highs in the low 70s after a cool start.



Ahead of that cold front, clouds will increase and we may even manage a brief light shower in our Iowa counties late this morning.



Winds will become blustery as that cold front arrives in the afternoon with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.



The winds will ease up as we move into the nighttime hours with a few clouds remaining.



Temperatures will again be cooler for the rest of the week; more on what to expect and when we could see some frost on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.