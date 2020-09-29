Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana grandchild

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has been charged in what authorities say was an attempted kidnapping of the 9-month-old granddaughter of Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana from his Southern California home. Sodsai Dalzell pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary. Montana told sheriff’s deputies the baby was asleep in his Malibu home when a woman he didn’t know entered and grabbed the child. Authorities say Montana’s wife, Jennifer, pried the child out of the arms of Dalzell. Dalzell’s lawyer Ayinde Jones says she is “extremely apologetic and concerned about the well-being of the family.”