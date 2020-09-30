7 parties agree on Belgian government led by Liberal De Croo

BRUSSELS (AP) — Almost 500 days after Belgian parliamentary elections, seven parties from both sides of the linguistic aisle on forming a fully functioning majority government under new Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The new government will center on dealing with the pandemic and its devastating economic impact. A final negotiating session that lasted almost 24 hours found agreement early Wednesday on a common budget that could unite the seven parties, consisting of Liberals, Socialists and Greens, divided into separate linguistic entities, and the Dutch-speaking Christian Democrats.