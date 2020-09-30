Authorties in northeast Nebraska searching for missing 81-year-old

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of 81-year-old Robert Wiechelman.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Wiechelman.

Wiechelman is 6 feet tall and weighs 201 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities say he was last seen in Coleridge in northeast Nebraska at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Wiechelman is driving a Blue 2018 Subaru Legacy with a Nebraska plate reading 13C294.

Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be on his way to Arizona.

If you have seen Wiechelman or know of his whereabouts please call 911 or the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at (402) 254-6884.