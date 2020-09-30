American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlines

American to furlough 19,000 as clock runs out on airlinesNew
American Airlines says it will furlough 19,000 workers Thursday because negotiations over more federal help for airlines have failed to produce a deal. U.S. passenger airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for six more months, through next March. But their request is tied up in stalled negotiations over a larger pandemic-relief measure. Airline industry officials admit prospects look bleak in the face of a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats over more pandemic relief. Airlines are losing billions because of a sharp drop in travel during the pandemic.