Sheikh Nawaf sworn in as Kuwait’s new ruling emir

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah has been sworn in as the ruling emir of the tiny oil-rich country. The former crown prince was propelled to power by the death of his half-brother, following a long career in the security services. At age 83, Sheikh Nawaf is not expected to deviate from the diplomatic path charted by his predecessor, the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. But his accession has touched off speculation about who will become the next crown prince. Kuwait is known for its lively elected parliament and relative independence in the neighborhood of Gulf Arab monarchies. Sheikh Nawaf took office Wednesday in Parliament before rows of applauding lawmakers.