Cyclones’ Hall faces stiff test against stout OU run defense

Iowa State’s Breece Hall leads the Big 12 and is third in the nation in rushing through two games. His first real test comes when No. 18 Oklahoma visits Ames, Iowa, on Saturday night. Hall ran for 154 yards and matched his career high with three touchdowns in a 37-34 win at TCU. That followed a 103-yard, one-touchdown outing in the season-opening loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. Oklahoma has allowed just 120 yards rushing and 2.4 yards per carry in its first two games to rank first in the Big 12 and fourth in the nation.