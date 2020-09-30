European report finds waning of democracy in Poland, Hungary

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm has issued a damning report on the state of democracy in Hungary and Poland. The European Commission depicted a bleak situation in the two countries in its first report on adherence to the rule of law across the EU. Its wide-ranging audit released Wednesday found that prosecution of high-level corruption in Hungary “remains very limited.” The report deemed Poland deficient in the four main areas reviewed by the commission: national justice systems, anti-corruption frameworks, media freedom and checks and balances. Hungary immediately dismissed the report as irrelevant and biased, while Poland’s prime minister made no reference to it while presenting his new Cabinet. EU leaders have a summit starting Thursday.