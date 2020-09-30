Finnish PM to stand-in for Swedish colleague at EU Summit

HELSINKI (AP) — Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven won’t be at Thursday’s European Union summit meeting as he will be attending his mother’s funeral, so he will be represented by his counterpart from neighboring Finland. Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland will represent the Swedish government at the Oct. 1-2 summit where only heads of state and government participate, Lofven told Sweden’s TT news agency. Sweden’s EU affairs minister Hans Dahlgren also will be present in Brussels, the agency added. EU leaders at the summit are to discuss relations with Turkey and China, the political upheaval in Belarus and the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.