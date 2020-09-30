Four NW Iowa school boards approve mask mandates for students

UNDATED (KTIV) - School boards for four northwest Iowa school districts say masks at schools will be required to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the Emmetsburg Community School District, the school board will mandate masks for all students, Pre-k through 12th grade. Spectators at athletic events will also need to wear masks when attending a school event.

The associate superintendent for Hinton Community Schools confirms a mask mandate for students will take effect no later than Monday, October 5th. The only exceptions to the mask mandate will be for recess, lunch, and some athletic activities like PE or school sports practices and events. The new policy will also affect all events on school grounds, as well.

The West Lyon Community School board held a special session, Wednesday, to discuss a mask mandate. Effective immediately masks will be required for students in grades 7 to 12.

And, Central Lyon's school board held a special session, and will require masks be worn at schools. For Central Lyon, that will affect grades 5 through 12. Students and staff in lower grades are encouraged to wear masks, but masks are not required.