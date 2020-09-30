Indonesian hostage dies in Philippine army, militant battle

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — One of the five Indonesians held hostage by Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern Philippines has been killed during a clash with troops. Indonesia’s foreign minister says the man was shot during a Philippine army operation against the Islamic State-linked group in Sulu province. She says her ministry is working with the Philippine government to ensure the safety of the four remaining Indonesians held hostage by the Abu Sayyaf. The group, which is on U.S. and Philippine lists of terrorist organizations, is notorious for bombings, extortion and kidnappings for ransom in the volatile southern Philippines.