Iowa approaching record number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations

Iowa (CNN) - According to Iowa's COVID-19 tracking website, Iowa is approaching a record number of hospitalizations due to the virus set in May, with eastern Iowa the hardest hit.

State hospitalizations are up 40% (271 to 407) in the last ten days. That is not as rapid as the rates early in the pandemic, but not far off either.

As of Wednesday evening, 407 people are in Iowa hospitals due to COVID-19.

Governor Kim Reynolds was asked about the surge on Tuesday. She said, "We are reaching out individually to those hospitals to make sure they have bed capacity and meeting staffing ratios. A lot of this has to do with delayed care. The increase and some of the numbers as well as they are testing everyone who comes in. They weren't doing that before."

Despite the increase, most hospitals are not requesting additional assistance.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dustin Arnold with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids said hospitals now have the capacity, enough ventilators, and refined treatments.

"We really were building the plane as we were flying back in March. Now the plane is built. We're flying it. We're flying it well," Arnold said.