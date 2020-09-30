Last solo recording of jazz icon Dave Brubeck to be released

RIO RANCHO, N.M, (AP) — The final solo recording of late American jazz legend Dave Brubeck is set for release next month. Verve Records announced last week that “Lullabies” will be available Nov. 6, nearly eight years after Brubeck died. The jazz pianist originally recorded the collection for friends and family. His son, musician Chris Brubeck, says the family decided to make the recordings available because it showed a personal side to his father. Brubeck is largely credited for helping spark the Cool Jazz movement. The 1959 “Take Five” hit recorded by the Dave Brubeck Quartet is the biggest-selling jazz single ever.