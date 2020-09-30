Macron: Europe should talk with Russia to enhance security

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is urging Europe to seek a dialogue with Russia to enhance the continent’s security rather than relying primarily on the NATO military alliance. Speaking in a news conference in Riga, the capital of Latvia, Macron said Europeans should be able to rethink their relations with Russia despite recent tensions after the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. Macrons says Europe’s geography means “we need to discuss with Russians.” During his three-day visit to Lithuania and Latvia, Macron sought to reassure that his goal was to build up Europe’s defense capabilities as a complement to NATO, not to replace it.