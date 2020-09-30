World markets mostly lower after raucous Trump-Biden debate

World markets have shown a muted reaction to the debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, with share prices mostly lower. There was scant sign the clash did much to sway investors. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo on Wednesday, while upbeat manufacturing data lifted shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai. U.S. futures were lower. Overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.5% as heavy selling of banks helped reverse some of the gains the market a day earlier. Investors remain cautious with COVID-19 infections rising again in the U.S. and elsewhere. The Trump-Biden debate was held just after coronavirus deaths worldwide surpassed 1 million. Many millions of people worldwide are jobless.