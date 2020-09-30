Nebraska man accused of impersonating US Marshal

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska man who falsely identifying himself as a U.S. Marshal at various places in around Omaha has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that 55-year-old Jeffrey Ostdiek of Sarpy County was taken into custody Wednesday at a hotel in Omaha. Ostdiek allegedly identified himself as a U.S. Marshal to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and at a local spa where he asked for information on an employee. He also allegedly went to another Omaha business and harassed employees for several days, claiming there was a federal case against the company.